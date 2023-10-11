Create New Account
FAKE BABY TESTIMONY GULF BUSH WAR PROPAGANA REVISITED!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
REALLY SICK! THIS HYPOCRITE WENT ALONG WITH THE BABY LIE DURING THE EVIL BUSH REGIEM AND IT COULD VERY WILL BE THE SAME THING WITH THE 40 BABIES CLAIMED TO BE BEHEADED BY THE ARAB TERRORISTS. WE HAVEN'T SEEN ANY VIDEOS OR PHOTOS OF THIS! I'M NNOT SAYING IT DID OR DIDN'T HAPPEN BUT! THE OLD SAYING GOES, FULL ME ONCE SHAME ON ME, FULL MY TWICE SHAME ON YOU STILL APPLIES. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH AND STOP BELIEVING THE CIA MOCKINGBIRD MEDIA WHO CONSTANTLY LIES OR TELLS HALF TUTHES...WAKEUP!

militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

