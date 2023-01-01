Happy New Year Message from our Galactic Family: They share a technique to help you find out your Truth.

(Note: The sound volume is not as loud as it could be, so please see Transcript below at bottom also.)

Christine channels a message from our Galactic Family...

They share a technique to help you follow your Heart this coming year.

They share the importance of knowing the difference between an honest question and a pseudo question - to be able to find out the truth, and more...:)

CHANNELING TRANSCRIPT FOR VIDEO FOLLOWS:

We are here, yes we are here, we are with you now.

We hope you have a Happy New Year and all that brings.

We are working with you to open up, to open up your heart and your mind, to see where this can take you.

We notice that you are growing, growing as people inside and out, and we would like to commend you for doing the work, yes we would like to commend you indeed.

We would like to share with you a technique for following your heart, in the hopes that it will be helpful to you and it will stand you in good stead. Many of you know what a question is, yes, you know what a question is, and you know that it has an answer. We would like to bring you knowledge of what it is to ask an honest question, yes, an honest question. A question that CAN have an answer. What many of you have been taught is a question - how to ask a question from your ego. Therefore only the ego can answer you. The Truth, which is outside of the ego, doesn't get a look in. So we would like to teach you how to ask an honest question. If you know that you would like Love, and indeed only Love is worthy of this, then you must ask a question that Love can answer. An ego question asks a question that already has its opinion inserted in the question. An example may be 'How do I make a lot of money to be happy?'. But your Truth might be, your Truth to be happy might be to not make any money or to not make as much as you thought. So how can the true answer of what will truly make you happy get a look in? It cannot. So for this year, we would like you to ask more honest questions of yourselves and others. A good place to start is 'What brings me Joy?', 'What would God like me to know?', 'What is my Truth?. Any question that is truly wanting to know the truth, and ONLY the truth - which is always good by the way, if you want to know the Truth, the Truth will answer you, and the Truth is always good, no matter what you have been taught. It will ALWAYS be good for you and it will always be for your highest good. So if you want to ask an honest question, we suggest starting with, as we have said, 'What brings me Joy?', 'What does God want me to know?', 'What is my Truth?' Start here and you will be easily answered, for there are no ego blocks in the way. How can the Truth answer when the ego has implied in it's question the limits that must be answered, for the answer to be selected from? The Truth does not work that way. The Truth will only come when you have given it an open channel to get through and when you truly want to know the Truth. If you truly want to know the Truth, you will be ready for the Truth. You are always ready for the Truth but you are afraid the Truth is going to hurt you. You are afraid it will bring you to your knees. The Truth cannot do this. Truth is Joy, Joy is Peace, Peace is Love - they are all the same, so the Truth will only bring you Peace. Peace is your inheritance. The Truth is your inheritance. So be brave enough to ask yourself 'What is my Truth? What brings me Joy? What does God, which is Truth, want me to know?. You already have the Truth within you so by asking this question you are setting yourself up to be aligned with it, and align you will. Be brave enough to ask these questions.

We thank you for listening with us today, and we hope you can use these questions to great effect in the year ahead, in another trip around the sun. We are happy when you are happy and we love to see you grow. So look after one another, look after your SELVES, be kind to yourselves because you are worthy, worthy of being looked after. Cherish yourself, we love you, and we are happy to be with you now. Go in Peace and in Joy. Amen.

