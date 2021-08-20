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The Truth About Afghanistan On The Kevin J. Johnston Show
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Aug 17, 2021
The Truth About Afghanistan On The Kevin J. Johnston Show
On tonight's show a lot of people have been asking Kevin to describe what it is like to live in Afghanistan and Pakistan and what is happening there with the Taliban. Tune in to be educated.
TALIBAN - Pashto language meaning STUDENTS
They were founded after the 1979 Soviet Union. Invasion of Afghanistan
Soviets set up a Communist system inside the country.
Naturally, Afghans were not happy with this and fought back - why? The Soviets were Christian and Atheists and Invaders, so Islamic law and belief structures stated that they fight the fighters were known as the Mujahideen - which means DEFENDERS OF THE FAITH.
Now, they are fighting the Soviet Union - the Americans are fighting the Soviet Union - but with bluffs with Nukes.
America, wanting to fight this proxy war, armed the Mujahideen with guns, bullets and shoulder mounted anti-aircraft missiles.
Men fought and the women and children fled to Pakistan, where they were forced into marriages over the age of 6 or into Madrassa's - religious schools.
ISI - Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence, their CIA and CSIS used this in 1994. They trained these kids in radical Islam and this led to the formation of the TALIBAN. When the Soviets left the country, the Mujahedeen formed a government, which led to a civil war. In 1994 the Taliban left Pakistan and went into Afghanistan. Afghanistan was NOT READY to face these guys.
They brought in a ruthless way of ruling - no music, no soccer, no dancing. They finally made it in 1994 to Kabul and took it over.
The Taliban practiced the perfect SHARIA - beheadings, executions and hand and foot amputations to keep their version of order.
Next education was mandated to be next to NOTHING for girls and women. They had forced women into the full faced burka.
The SAUDI's after Kabul fell to the TALIBAN, got involved and forced an even more radical form of Islam on Afghanistan. Al=Qaeda used Afghanistan as a training ground, they grew fast and that led to 9/11.
The Americans then invaded Afghanistan. This brought down the Taliban. They escaped to Pakistan with the help of ISI. In 2002 onwards the Taliban have run short insurgencies to break the spirit of the people and gain ground slowly. In 2004 the OPIUM TRADE grew and of course, America and Europe got into it. The Opium trade along with tribals helped the Taliban continue to grow. The Taliban started using Improvised Explosive Devices, guerilla warfare and suicide bombers at the behest of the Islamic scholars in the land.
NATO troops had NO CLUE how to fight them and lost ground.
In the last 10 years, the Afghan government has had no real response to it and the official Afghan Army has fared poorly with poor training and outdated gear. In 2020, America made a peace deal with the Taliban directly that did not involve the Afghan government. With USA and NATO forces, the Taliban had marched all over the country and controlled 60% of Afghanistan little girls being taken their homes. The 2nd largest city KUNDUZ has fallen.
The Kevin J. Johnston Show - TONIGHT at 7PM #Calgary Time and 9PM #Toronto Time - LIVE on the sites below:
http://www.KevinJJohnston.ca
http://www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
http://www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
http://www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnstonRadio
http://www.DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston
DONATE TODAY! - http://www.KevinJJohnston.ca
#Calgary #YYC #Alberta
www.calgarymayor.co
The Truth About Afghanistan On The Kevin J. Johnston Show
On tonight's show a lot of people have been asking Kevin to describe what it is like to live in Afghanistan and Pakistan and what is happening there with the Taliban. Tune in to be educated.
TALIBAN - Pashto language meaning STUDENTS
They were founded after the 1979 Soviet Union. Invasion of Afghanistan
Soviets set up a Communist system inside the country.
Naturally, Afghans were not happy with this and fought back - why? The Soviets were Christian and Atheists and Invaders, so Islamic law and belief structures stated that they fight the fighters were known as the Mujahideen - which means DEFENDERS OF THE FAITH.
Now, they are fighting the Soviet Union - the Americans are fighting the Soviet Union - but with bluffs with Nukes.
America, wanting to fight this proxy war, armed the Mujahideen with guns, bullets and shoulder mounted anti-aircraft missiles.
Men fought and the women and children fled to Pakistan, where they were forced into marriages over the age of 6 or into Madrassa's - religious schools.
ISI - Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence, their CIA and CSIS used this in 1994. They trained these kids in radical Islam and this led to the formation of the TALIBAN. When the Soviets left the country, the Mujahedeen formed a government, which led to a civil war. In 1994 the Taliban left Pakistan and went into Afghanistan. Afghanistan was NOT READY to face these guys.
They brought in a ruthless way of ruling - no music, no soccer, no dancing. They finally made it in 1994 to Kabul and took it over.
The Taliban practiced the perfect SHARIA - beheadings, executions and hand and foot amputations to keep their version of order.
Next education was mandated to be next to NOTHING for girls and women. They had forced women into the full faced burka.
The SAUDI's after Kabul fell to the TALIBAN, got involved and forced an even more radical form of Islam on Afghanistan. Al=Qaeda used Afghanistan as a training ground, they grew fast and that led to 9/11.
The Americans then invaded Afghanistan. This brought down the Taliban. They escaped to Pakistan with the help of ISI. In 2002 onwards the Taliban have run short insurgencies to break the spirit of the people and gain ground slowly. In 2004 the OPIUM TRADE grew and of course, America and Europe got into it. The Opium trade along with tribals helped the Taliban continue to grow. The Taliban started using Improvised Explosive Devices, guerilla warfare and suicide bombers at the behest of the Islamic scholars in the land.
NATO troops had NO CLUE how to fight them and lost ground.
In the last 10 years, the Afghan government has had no real response to it and the official Afghan Army has fared poorly with poor training and outdated gear. In 2020, America made a peace deal with the Taliban directly that did not involve the Afghan government. With USA and NATO forces, the Taliban had marched all over the country and controlled 60% of Afghanistan little girls being taken their homes. The 2nd largest city KUNDUZ has fallen.
The Kevin J. Johnston Show - TONIGHT at 7PM #Calgary Time and 9PM #Toronto Time - LIVE on the sites below:
http://www.KevinJJohnston.ca
http://www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
http://www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
http://www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnstonRadio
http://www.DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston
DONATE TODAY! - http://www.KevinJJohnston.ca
#Calgary #YYC #Alberta
www.calgarymayor.co
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