Firearm Self Defense vs Emergency Trauma Care

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Mountain Man Medical Emergency Trauma Response Training Course
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Yellowstone Trauma Kit
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/the-yellowstone-trauma-kit-mountain-man-medical/?aid=69
Tracker Trauma Kit
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/tracker-trauma-kit/?aid=69
Wind River Trauma and First Aid Kit
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/the-wind-river-trauma-and-first-aid-kit/?aid=69
Basecamp Trauma and First Aid Kit
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/the-basecamp-trauma-and-first-aid-kit/?aid=69
MaxPedition Mini Pocket Organizer
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Maxpedition E.D.C. Pocket Organizer
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Kite Molle Tactical Pouch
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4” First Aid Bandage Shear
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Klever Kutter Safety Cutter
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/klever-kutter-safety-cutter-red/?aid=69
Emergency Survival Rescue Blanket
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/emergency-survival-rescue-blanket/?aid=69
SWAT-T Tourniquet
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/swat-t-tourniquet/?aid=69
NAR Combat Application Tourniquet
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/nar-combat-application-tourniquet-c-a-t/?aid=69
Hyfin Vent Chest Seal Twin Pack
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/hyfin-vent-chest-seal-twin-pack/?aid=69
QuikClot Bleeding Control Dressing
https://www.mountainmanmedical.com/product/quikclot-bleeding-control-dressing/?aid=69
Chapters
0:00 Opportunity Cost
1:06 At the Scene
1:37 Imagine
2:34 Camping
3:28 Mountain Biking
4:26 Tacticool
4:40 Hypocrite
5:10 Online Course
5:40 Yellowstone Kit
8:34 Belt Carry
10:09 Bandaids
10:48 Conclusion