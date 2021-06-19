Trump on CCP Virus: And That Is Not a Group of Incompetent People

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45th president of the US Donald Trump on CCP virus: “We have to find out more about it. Why did it happen? How did it happen? How could anybody be so incompetent? And that is not a group of incompetent people.” Trump made such remarks with Sean Hannity Wed. June 16.