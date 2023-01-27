Create New Account
FULL EPISODE 304: NEVER AGAIN from TheHighwire.com
Published 17 hours ago |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-304-never-again/

Persecution of the Vaccine-Injured Proliferates on TikTok, Twitter, after Angelia Desselle Tweet Goes Viral; Australian Doctors Liability Law Backfires Big; Drugs and Surgery For Childhood Obesity? FDA Says Yes; Introducing a New HighWire News & Editorial Contributor!; Remembering the Lessons of the Holocaust, with a grave warning from one of its Survivors; Is the WEF Losing its Luster?

Guests: Angelia Desselle, Tracy Beanz, Vera Sharav

tiktokvaccineinjuredangeliadesselleverasharavtracybeanzholocaustlessons

