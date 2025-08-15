All sins were judged through the sacrificial work of Jesus Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #63; All died in the first Adam, we all have inherited a sin nature and we were born with the imputed Old Sin Nature. Looking into Romans 5, we can see the doctrine of Soteriology clearly, all are born spiritually dead, apart from GOD - only Christ could redeem us! Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!