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‘Lies are being pedalled’ to our children on climate change (MIRRORED)
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12 views • November 27, 2019
‘Lies are being pedalled’ to our children on climate change (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel
Sky News Australia
Liberal MP Craig Kelly believes children are being “completely brainwashed” and are saying “the exact opposite of the truth” in relation to climate change.
Mirrored from YouTube channel
Sky News Australia
Liberal MP Craig Kelly believes children are being “completely brainwashed” and are saying “the exact opposite of the truth” in relation to climate change.
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