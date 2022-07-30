HILARIOUS! Foolproof MonkeyPox Prevention *spoof*

ALWAYS WEAR YOUR UNDERWEAR AROUND OTHER PEOPLE! In New York, you are not even eligable for the MonkeyPox jab unless you are gay and had multiple partners in the past 14 days... LIVE on air, Leah and Michelle come up with an incredible discovery for how to ensure you don't contract this "terrifying" virus! To watch this segment in real time, go to minute 5:00 here: https://rumble.com/v1e3fq1-biden-admin-redefines-recession-trump-warns-of-depression-top-news-7292022.html





Resistance Chicks

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