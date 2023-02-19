Working the System to Work Your Way Out w/Annie Davis of Evolution Era | #2

Annie G Davis is the co-founder of Evolution Era and a business mentor and thriving mompreneur. She is one of the most inspiring humans - radically changing her life from working 3 jobs as a solo mom in 2019, trading time for money, never getting to put her young daughter to bed at night, to full time online entrepreneur in the matter of a few months.

She quit her service job of over 17 years to be a fully present mother and create a life of her ultimate dreams. She's successfully created three 6 figure years in a row. She is one of the co-founders of Evolution Era, an entire community-based training platform designed to teach people the skillset, mindset, and dedication needed to be a successful entrepreneur.

