Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Symptoms and Treatment

Could polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) be at the root of your fatigue, irregular cycles, or difficulty conceiving? PCOS affects millions of women, often leading to symptoms such as weight gain, acne, oily skin, excess facial or body hair, hair loss, mood swings, and infertility. Many conventional doctors simply prescribe birth control pills or medications that mask symptoms, while missing the deeper issue.

Dr. Hotze explains that the underlying drivers of PCOS often include insulin resistance and low thyroid function. Both disrupt the ovaries, leading to irregular or absent ovulation, hormonal imbalance, and a cascade of troubling symptoms. Instead of relying on synthetic drugs, a natural approach can restore balance by supporting metabolism with bioidentical thyroid hormone, supplementing progesterone when needed, adopting a ketogenic diet, and making lifestyle changes that improve energy and well-being.

By addressing the root causes rather than covering up symptoms, women with PCOS can experience restored menstrual cycles, improved fertility, clearer skin, more stable moods, and renewed vitality. Natural, bioidentical solutions can make a profound difference in overcoming PCOS and reclaiming energy and enthusiasm for life.

