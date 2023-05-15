Rich Liverance Helps Believers Enrich Their Spiritual Walk Via Israel Biblical Study Tour

If you’ve never traveled to the Holy Land, Rich Liverance is the man you need to connect with. Rich is the Assistant General Manager of GTI Study Tours, which specializes in Biblical study tours of the land of Israel and beyond. Travel with experienced tour guides and walk where Jesus walked, take in the beauty of the Temple Mount, and gaze across the Mount of Olives. GTI provides a pre-trip curriculum package to prepare travelers for the incredibly deep history they will take in once they arrive in Israel. “There is nothing better for deepening your faith in God and confidence in the text of scripture than taking a trip to Israel,” Rich shares.







TAKEAWAYS





Christians need to visit Israel at least once in their lifetimes





To travel to Israel, you just need a passport that’s good for six months past the return date of your trip





GTI also offers study tours to places like Egypt and Turkey





Israel is the most significant country on the planet, because of the role it will play in Jesus’s coming kingdom on the Earth







