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WEF Orders US Gov’t To Forcibly Seize Farms by 2025 and Burn Millions of Cattle
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257 views • August 16, 2023

The People's Voice

2 months ago
WEF Orders US Gov’t To Forcibly Seize Farms by 2025 and Burn Millions of Cattle
John KerryFarmsJohn Kerry farmsabolish farmsburn cattleWEFWorld Economic ForumBurn cattlekill cowskill cattleburn cows
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Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, the former Senator John Kerry, has declared that it’s time to follow in the Netherlands’ footsteps and crackdown on privately owned farms to fight climate change.

According to Kerry, the United States must massively reduce farming to meet the radical “green agenda” goals laid out by World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN).

But most people are still refusing to understand the real depths of this mission – and who exactly is pulling Kerry’s puppet strings.

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foodmeatjohn kerry2025farmscattleworld economic forumwefus govthe peoples voiceburn cattleforcibly seize farmsburn millionsfarmsjohn kerry farmsabolish farmskill cowskill cattle
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