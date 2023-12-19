UN 'Climate' Deal to Phase Out Oil... or the Free World?

DUBAI--The United Nations and its member governments inked a deal last week to transition away from hydrocarbon energy (oil, gas, coal), but the real goal is to phase out the free world or what used to be known as Christendom, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. This was clear from being at the summit, as Arab governments were discussing more oil and gas deals with the Communist Chinese and other socialism regimes. In short, only the West is going to get rid of energy—and along with it, the middle class, prosperity, technological leadership, military power, and more. The worst part is pretty much everybody knows it except the intended victims in the West: voters and the middle class.













