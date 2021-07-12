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Kim Goguen's Life Force Meeting 12-7-21
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39 views • December 08, 2021
Important information from Tank in this episode of the Life Force meeting.
Updates from Kelly Asay, Lane Keller, Lisa Thomas, and Kimberly Goguen.
"The Pedo Files" is coming soon to UNN. Stay tuned for that! Look for the "assembly portal" page on https://www.unn.today/ in the coming days!
GHWC is working on producing some short videos to answer some of the most commonly asked questions from new members of Life Force/UNN such as, "Who is Kimberly Goguen?" "Who is Tank? "Who is Lisa?" "What is the SPEAK PROJECT?" What is UNN, Life Force, GHWC, GPRC, PGSD?"
Catch the details of Kim's status update from the events of the past week, the latest discoveries, intel, and more!
Updates from Kelly Asay, Lane Keller, Lisa Thomas, and Kimberly Goguen.
"The Pedo Files" is coming soon to UNN. Stay tuned for that! Look for the "assembly portal" page on https://www.unn.today/ in the coming days!
GHWC is working on producing some short videos to answer some of the most commonly asked questions from new members of Life Force/UNN such as, "Who is Kimberly Goguen?" "Who is Tank? "Who is Lisa?" "What is the SPEAK PROJECT?" What is UNN, Life Force, GHWC, GPRC, PGSD?"
Catch the details of Kim's status update from the events of the past week, the latest discoveries, intel, and more!
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