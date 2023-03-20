MAFIA'S ROLE IN THE JFK MURDER!

THE MAFIA HAD A LONG STANDING ORDER TO MURDER PRESIDENT KENNEDY SINCE JFK'S FATHER GAVE HIS WORD THE MAFIA WOULD CONTROL JFK. WHEN THE KENNEDY BROTHERS WOULDN'T PLAY BALL THIS SIGNED BOTH OF THEIR DEATH WARRANTS. IN TJAMES FILES IS ASSUMED HE WAS THE PICKET FENCE ASSASSIN SAID HE DELIVERED THE FATAL SHOT TO JFK'S HEAD. OF COURSE, THERE WERE OTHER MAFIA ASSASSINS IN DEALEY PLAZA THE FATAL DAY IN DALLES. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...