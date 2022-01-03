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Young Athletes And Healthy People Are Having Serious Health Issues And Are Dying Everywhere
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1911 views • January 03, 2022
Do you know why so many young people, very healthy people and athletes are having serious health issues and even dying everywhere? This is not being widely reported and do you know why? What has changed in recent history on such a wide scale?
The answer - Covid vaccinations.
The answer - Covid vaccinations.
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