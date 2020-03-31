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Psalm 95: 1-8
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5 views • March 31, 2020
When circumstances get too tough He is waiting to hear from you! You have an open line to the Father God anytime you need it. He's waiting on you to come and draw near. Tell him how much you love Him. He can help and wants to help, and in Him is ALL that we need.
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