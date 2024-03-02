EXCLUSIVE: INSIDE THE BENT PYRAMID! - Is It A Machine - EVIDENCE Of Lost Ancient Civilization!

Ancient Wonders





Oct 22, 2022





Josh Sigurdson reports from inside the Bent Pyramid at Dashur, Egypt. One of the most mysterious of all the pyramids, the Bent Pyramid was allegedly built for Pharaoh Sneferu, though there is little to no evidence of this. The pyramid is clearly an echo chamber that resembles some form of machine and it was not built in error as many say.

The pyramid sits alongside the Red Pyramid and the Black Pyramid and in view of Saqqara.

The Bent Pyramid was only opened to the public in 2019 after having been kept under lock and key for nearly a century. Soon after, everything closed and tourism collapsed in Egypt.

On December 25th, 2020, we were given unfettered access to the Bent Pyramid. In fact, we were completely alone there, giving us an amazing opportunity to investigate the site without any distractions.

The pyramid was filled with thousands of bats, but it was clear that the inside was built to produce energy of some kind. The chambers were literal echo chambers.

After doing a deep dive into the inside of the Pyramid which includes a 79 meter climb down a shaft, we then explored the entire outside of the pyramid and studies the temples and the amazing cut stones sitting among rubble from the pyramid.





Ancient Wonders

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Crn5HgrP32g




