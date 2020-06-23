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Up close footage of Indian and Chinese forces brawling along border region
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74 views • June 23, 2020
Video Shows High Altitude Clash Between Indian, China Soldiers In Sikkim

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – A new video was released on Monday that showed the Indian and Chinese forces fighting along the disputed border between the two countries.
In the video released by NDTV, the Chinese and Indian troops can be seen engaging in a fist fight in the Ladakh region, with several soldiers exchanging punches in this mountainous area.
The Chinese and Indian forces were involved in a deadly clash in the Ladakh region last week, resulting in dozens of soldiers being killed or wounded on both sides.
The Indian military announced that 20 of their soldiers were killed and 76 others were wounded.
The Chinese Ministry of Defense did not announce how many casualties they suffered during the clashes; however, the Indian media alleged that they lost as many as 40 soldiers.

Al Masdar News:
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/up-close-footage-of-indian-and-chinese-forces-fighting-along-border-region/

Further Info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sH-ckbvrK00&;feature=emb_title
Keywords
chinaindiaborder clashsikkimfisticuffs
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