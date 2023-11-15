Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Lady: Reforms are Coming in the Church of My Son which will Shock the World! Pray my Children!
channel image
High Hopes
2899 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
31 views
Published 16 hours ago

Servants of Christ


Nov 14, 2023


A message given by Our Lady to Luz De Maria on the 28th of August, 2023


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...


#BlessedVirginMary #JesusChrist #apparition #catholicchurch


Our Lady: Reforms are Coming in the Church of My Son which will Shock the World! Pray my Children!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55nLv3pQlFI

Keywords
christianchurchcatholicreformsluz de mariaprayvirgin maryour ladyshock the worldservants of christ

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket