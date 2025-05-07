BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ryan Dawson Interviews Mary Phagan Kean about the Leo Frank Case and the Rape-Murder of Little Mary Phagan about ADL of Bnai Brith Atlanta Jewish Federation American Jewish Committee
EchoesOfEvidence
EchoesOfEvidence
17 views • 4 days ago

The interview, conducted by social media activist Ryan Dawson with Mary Phagan Kean, great-niece of the murdered 13-year-old Mary Phagan, delves into the infamous 1913 Leo Frank case and the ongoing efforts to exonerate him. Phagan Kean, who has dedicated much of her life to researching her great-aunt’s murder, shares her personal journey into this historical mystery, which began when a teacher recognized her name in a South Carolina classroom, prompting her father to reveal the family’s connection to the case. This revelation sparked a lifelong quest for truth, leading her to author The Murder of Little Mary Phagan and actively oppose attempts to rewrite the narrative.

Keywords
conspiracysecretsframe
