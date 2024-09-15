Donald Trump Safe After Assassination Attempt in Florida - near his golf course at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump has claimed that there was an assassination attempt on him.

At 1:30 CT, A man in his 65s with an AK-47 rifle pointed the barrel at Donald Trump's golf club while the former president was playing on the course. The US Secret Service opened fire on him. The man then dropped the weapon in the bushes and tried to escape in a car. He was detained on the road in a neighboring county. The suspect is currently being questioned by police. His identity and motives are still unknown. The FBI is considering the shooting as a possible assassination attempt on Trump.

"Shots were heard near me. Before rumors get out of hand, I wanted you to hear this first: I am Safe and Healthy! Nothing will stop me. I will never give up!" Donald Trump wrote.

Kamala Harris also commented on the shooting near the golf club where Trump was: "I was informed of reports of gunfire near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

Via: SHOT

Adding more:

Adding:

Trump officials say gunfire near presidential candidate.

Shots were reportedly fired near him. Trump is now unharmed and safe, the Republican campaign says.

The shooting took place in Florida, the New York Post writes.

But, according to the publication, it was not an assassination attempt. Two people were involved in a shootout outside the Trump West Palm Beach International Golf Course. The shooting was not aimed at Trump. The attackers were aiming at each other, the publication's sources said.

and: “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that did not provide additional details.

and: The FBI says it is dealing with the “Palm Beach” incident and is investigating an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

and: "We have somebody in custody right now,” said Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Trump's campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity.

Trump sent an email to his fundraising list saying there were "gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" according to an email



