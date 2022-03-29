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BioBiden: Russians Release Timeline of U.S. Biological Research in Ukraine
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156 views • March 29, 2022
Today on TruNews, The Wall Street Journal reported today that a federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden is gaining momentum. The paper said federal prosecutors have gathered information from several Biden associates about the sources of his income, including Ukraine. The Journal’s report also said prosecutors from the US Attorney’s office in Delaware have sought information and grand jury testimony about the money Hunter Biden received from Burisma Holdings Limited, a Ukrainian natural gas company, and how Biden spent the money.
Meanwhile, the Russian foreign affairs ministry released a timeline of the Biden family’s involvement in US-funded biological research laboratories in Ukraine.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/29/22
Meanwhile, the Russian foreign affairs ministry released a timeline of the Biden family’s involvement in US-funded biological research laboratories in Ukraine.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/29/22
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