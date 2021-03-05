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Thinking Biblically About the Environment, With Cal Beisner
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30 views • March 05, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Cornwall Alliance founder Calvin Beisner explains how Christians should think biblically about the environment and stewardship. After exposing the "climate change" agenda and its dangerous religious undertones, Cal argues that those who truly care about saving the planet and protecting the environment must support biblical principles such as private property and free markets, as history and experience prove.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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