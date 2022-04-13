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Amandha Vollmer - Aha, the Deeper Snake Agenda Revealed!
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475 views • April 13, 2022
Amandha Vollmer - Aha, the Deeper Snake Agenda Revealed!
Streamed live on April 13, 2022
"Putting the puzzle pieces together.
The false 'Watch the Water' video is spreading like wildfire because they are trying to push a new clinical trial for another inoculation/drug and somehow trying to prove it is from nature. If it went against their agenda people would have a hard time trying to find this video/documentary but nope you can literally find that BS video anywhere. They had a study in Arizona over a year ago talking about rattlesnake venom and how it can be a life-saving treatment for convid. It’s planned to the finest details." – ADV
Previous videos related to this topic:
Amandha Vollmer - Watch the Snakes! Discernment Time Again, Truthers - April 12, 2022:
https://odysee.com/@dharmabear:2/Amandha-Vollmer-Watch-the-Snakes-Discernment-Time-Again-Truthers:2
Amandha Vollmer - An Important Message to Truthers - March 29, 2022:
https://odysee.com/@dharmabear:2/Amandha-Vollmer-An-Important-Message-to-Truthers:7
Source information:
https://www.abc15.com/news/coronavirus/university-of-arizona-researchers-find-link-between-covid-deaths-and-snake-venom
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2576539
https://www.worthington-biochem.com/introBiochem/tempEffects.html
https://www.answers.com/biology/What_type_of_organisms_have_enzymes_and_what_is_the_purpose_of_enzymes_in_living_things
https://www.statnews.com/2020/06/10/coronavirus-lungs-enzyme
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/pharmacology-toxicology-and-pharmaceutical-science/angiotensin-converting-enzyme-2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discovery_and_development_of_ACE_inhibitors
Mike Stone's list for further research:
https://viroliegy.com/2022/02/05/who-you-gonna-call
'The Viral Delusion' documentary series:
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io
Amandha Vollmer playlist:
https://odysee.com/$/list/26687de7d5be626efcde854d2bd7e6b3a57ac8d6
Amandha Vollmer:
https://yummy.doctor
https://yumnaturals.store
https://dmso.store
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://odysee.com/@yumnaturals:0
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/doctor_yummy
https://t.me/amandhavollmer
https://t.me/healthydoseoftruth
https://t.me/HDoT_Templates
https://t.me/ontarioawake
Streamed live on April 13, 2022
"Putting the puzzle pieces together.
The false 'Watch the Water' video is spreading like wildfire because they are trying to push a new clinical trial for another inoculation/drug and somehow trying to prove it is from nature. If it went against their agenda people would have a hard time trying to find this video/documentary but nope you can literally find that BS video anywhere. They had a study in Arizona over a year ago talking about rattlesnake venom and how it can be a life-saving treatment for convid. It’s planned to the finest details." – ADV
Previous videos related to this topic:
Amandha Vollmer - Watch the Snakes! Discernment Time Again, Truthers - April 12, 2022:
https://odysee.com/@dharmabear:2/Amandha-Vollmer-Watch-the-Snakes-Discernment-Time-Again-Truthers:2
Amandha Vollmer - An Important Message to Truthers - March 29, 2022:
https://odysee.com/@dharmabear:2/Amandha-Vollmer-An-Important-Message-to-Truthers:7
Source information:
https://www.abc15.com/news/coronavirus/university-of-arizona-researchers-find-link-between-covid-deaths-and-snake-venom
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2576539
https://www.worthington-biochem.com/introBiochem/tempEffects.html
https://www.answers.com/biology/What_type_of_organisms_have_enzymes_and_what_is_the_purpose_of_enzymes_in_living_things
https://www.statnews.com/2020/06/10/coronavirus-lungs-enzyme
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/pharmacology-toxicology-and-pharmaceutical-science/angiotensin-converting-enzyme-2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discovery_and_development_of_ACE_inhibitors
Mike Stone's list for further research:
https://viroliegy.com/2022/02/05/who-you-gonna-call
'The Viral Delusion' documentary series:
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io
Amandha Vollmer playlist:
https://odysee.com/$/list/26687de7d5be626efcde854d2bd7e6b3a57ac8d6
Amandha Vollmer:
https://yummy.doctor
https://yumnaturals.store
https://dmso.store
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://odysee.com/@yumnaturals:0
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/doctor_yummy
https://t.me/amandhavollmer
https://t.me/healthydoseoftruth
https://t.me/HDoT_Templates
https://t.me/ontarioawake
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