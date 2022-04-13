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Amandha Vollmer - Aha, the Deeper Snake Agenda Revealed!
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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475 views • April 13, 2022
Amandha Vollmer - Aha, the Deeper Snake Agenda Revealed!

Streamed live on April 13, 2022

"Putting the puzzle pieces together.

The false 'Watch the Water' video is spreading like wildfire because they are trying to push a new clinical trial for another inoculation/drug and somehow trying to prove it is from nature. If it went against their agenda people would have a hard time trying to find this video/documentary but nope you can literally find that BS video anywhere. They had a study in Arizona over a year ago talking about rattlesnake venom and how it can be a life-saving treatment for convid. It’s planned to the finest details." – ADV

Previous videos related to this topic:

Amandha Vollmer - Watch the Snakes! Discernment Time Again, Truthers - April 12, 2022:
https://odysee.com/@dharmabear:2/Amandha-Vollmer-Watch-the-Snakes-Discernment-Time-Again-Truthers:2

Amandha Vollmer - An Important Message to Truthers - March 29, 2022:
https://odysee.com/@dharmabear:2/Amandha-Vollmer-An-Important-Message-to-Truthers:7

Source information:

https://www.abc15.com/news/coronavirus/university-of-arizona-researchers-find-link-between-covid-deaths-and-snake-venom

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2576539

https://www.worthington-biochem.com/introBiochem/tempEffects.html

https://www.answers.com/biology/What_type_of_organisms_have_enzymes_and_what_is_the_purpose_of_enzymes_in_living_things

https://www.statnews.com/2020/06/10/coronavirus-lungs-enzyme

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/pharmacology-toxicology-and-pharmaceutical-science/angiotensin-converting-enzyme-2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discovery_and_development_of_ACE_inhibitors

Mike Stone's list for further research:
https://viroliegy.com/2022/02/05/who-you-gonna-call

'The Viral Delusion' documentary series:
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io

Amandha Vollmer playlist:
https://odysee.com/$/list/26687de7d5be626efcde854d2bd7e6b3a57ac8d6

Amandha Vollmer:
https://yummy.doctor

https://yumnaturals.store

https://dmso.store

https://healingwithDMSO.com

https://odysee.com/@yumnaturals:0

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/doctor_yummy

https://t.me/amandhavollmer

https://t.me/healthydoseoftruth

https://t.me/HDoT_Templates

https://t.me/ontarioawake
Keywords
agendaaharevealedamandha vollmerthe deeper snake
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