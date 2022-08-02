ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Tuesday 8/2/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

PELOSI HAS LANDED: CHINA VOWS “TARGETED MILITARY ACTIONS” OVER HOUSE SPEAKER’S TAIWAN VISITToday’s EXPLOSIVE edition of The Alex Jones Show breaks down the world’s hottest stories as they happen! DO NOT miss this!

Also, be sure to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! Link in this article!

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