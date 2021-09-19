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NURSES REVEAL BULLYING AND THREATS TO GET A COVID JAB
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171 views • September 19, 2021
Nurses who were being hailed as “heroes” by the propaganda media a year ago are now being called “terrorists” for refusing the vaccine mandates. Watch nurses describe how they are being pressured, and what they are seeing when they work on "covid" wards.
Source: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/do-you-want-to-be-injected-with-something-millions-of-nurses-refuse-to-take-and-are-giving-up-their-careers-because-it-is-so-dangerous/
Source: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/do-you-want-to-be-injected-with-something-millions-of-nurses-refuse-to-take-and-are-giving-up-their-careers-because-it-is-so-dangerous/
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