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RECALL GAVIN NEWSOM (or better yet NEWSCUM)!
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44 views • April 01, 2021
Gavin Newsom believes he is being recalled due to anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers?? YOU SIR, ARE AN IDIOT as is anyone who believes your rhetoric OR anything you have to say. You are a DISGRACE. The recall petition was DRAFTED BEFORE THE PANDEMIC YOU ASSHAT! This video is just ONE of the MANY reasons, YOU WILL BE RECALLED. Here are a couple reads if you are so inclined to want to read up on this SCUM OF A NEPHEW OF NANCY PELOSI--- the apple doesn't fall far from the tree now does it?
7/7/20: Gavin Newsom caught wiring half a billion dollars to communist China in massive face mask money laundering scheme:
https://patriotdailypress.com/2020/07/07/gavin-newsom-caught-wiring-half-a-billion-dollars-to-communist-china-in-massive-face-mask-money-laundering-scheme/
3/25/21 BREAKING: California Governor Gavin Newsom reportedly engaging in sexual affair with top staffer: https://www.ifamnews.com/en/breaking-california-governor-gavin-newsom-reportedly-engaging-in-sexual-affair-with-top-staffer/
7/7/20: Gavin Newsom caught wiring half a billion dollars to communist China in massive face mask money laundering scheme:
https://patriotdailypress.com/2020/07/07/gavin-newsom-caught-wiring-half-a-billion-dollars-to-communist-china-in-massive-face-mask-money-laundering-scheme/
3/25/21 BREAKING: California Governor Gavin Newsom reportedly engaging in sexual affair with top staffer: https://www.ifamnews.com/en/breaking-california-governor-gavin-newsom-reportedly-engaging-in-sexual-affair-with-top-staffer/
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