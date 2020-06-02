© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 327_ EL PLAN ESTA EN MARCHA (resubido aquí)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • June 02, 2020
Excelente labor periodística de mano de Javier Ordoñez, explicando la realidad con evidencia empírica e historia. Difundir.
EL FUTURO LATINOAMERICANO 1:34
A UN PASO DEL DESENLACE 24:46
MINERÍA EN CHUBUT 42:34
ERAMOS POCOS ... 43:47
EL NUEVO OFICIO 50:52
EL QUE AVISA NO TRAICIONA 53:26
HAY QUE DARLE TIEMPO 55:39
HAY QUE DESPERTAR 58:07
REACOMODAMIENTO EN LA PIRÁMIDE 1:00:22
CONCLUSIONES 1:05:13
EL FUTURO LATINOAMERICANO 1:34
A UN PASO DEL DESENLACE 24:46
MINERÍA EN CHUBUT 42:34
ERAMOS POCOS ... 43:47
EL NUEVO OFICIO 50:52
EL QUE AVISA NO TRAICIONA 53:26
HAY QUE DARLE TIEMPO 55:39
HAY QUE DESPERTAR 58:07
REACOMODAMIENTO EN LA PIRÁMIDE 1:00:22
CONCLUSIONES 1:05:13
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.