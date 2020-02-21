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11D. Rich Preachers, Learn a Lesson from this Parable of Jesus!
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19 views • February 21, 2020
This parable of Jesus exposes the rich preachers of today as being totally false and misguided. These guys talk about Jesus and riches as being synonymous with the Christian walk, but the truth, according to Jesus' teachings, is quite the opposite. Check out the parable of the rich fool to learn the spiritual lessons these prosperity preachers are steering you away from.
CREDITS Stuff from YouTube Sterven om te leven (2) – Joyce Meyer – Met Jezus in je dagelijks leven Joyce Meyer Ministries Nederlands https://support.google.com/youtube/an... TD Jakes Mind Your Power Bishop T.D.Jakes with The Potter's Touch https://support.google.com/youtube/an... Would Jesus Wear a Rolex? by raythemusicman Performed By: Ray Stevens Written By: Chet Atkins and Margaret Archer Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Images from Wikimedia Commons http://flickr.com/photos/richardmoross https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Images from Flickr Jason Wohlford David Hardgrave leads the congregation in worship service https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... senor glory Barack Obama Rolling Stone Cover Second https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Cliff Sudane Famine https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CREDITS Stuff from YouTube Sterven om te leven (2) – Joyce Meyer – Met Jezus in je dagelijks leven Joyce Meyer Ministries Nederlands https://support.google.com/youtube/an... TD Jakes Mind Your Power Bishop T.D.Jakes with The Potter's Touch https://support.google.com/youtube/an... Would Jesus Wear a Rolex? by raythemusicman Performed By: Ray Stevens Written By: Chet Atkins and Margaret Archer Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Images from Wikimedia Commons http://flickr.com/photos/richardmoross https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Images from Flickr Jason Wohlford David Hardgrave leads the congregation in worship service https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... senor glory Barack Obama Rolling Stone Cover Second https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Cliff Sudane Famine https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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