RFK JR. ON PETER HOTEZ: ‘I DON’T THINK HE’D SURVIVE A DEBATE’

Robert F Kennedy, Jr., joins Del to address the Twitter-storm that erupted this week after his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan asked Dr. Peter Hotez to debate RFK Jr., pledging $100,000 to the charity of Hotez’s choosing. This came after Hotez put out a tweet saying he was upset with Kennedy being allowed on Rogan's show. Others joined the charity pledge, and now more than $2.6 million is on the line. RFK Jr. explains why he thinks Hotez will never debate him.

