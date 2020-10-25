SNOWBLIND: HUNTER BIDEN, MALIA OBAMA AND A CAST OF A 1000 ESCORTS?!?!

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and the rest of the carnal splendor
Decent article here: https://theredelephants.com/photo-of-malia-obamas-credit-card-next-to-what-appears-to-be-cocaine-released-amid-hunter-biden-laptop-scandal/
AN OBAMA TIE-IN? the article is on Joe Biden's "official" real estate holdings, but go to the section with Here's an article on Joe Biden's "official" homes. Go part way down to the section "While he was vice president he rented out the home to the secret service for $2,200 and wanted to sell it when his son Beau got brain cancer to afford his treatments. However, President Obama at the time convinced him not to and loaned him the money instead. " Where did #44 get the money for that?
FULL ARTICLE HERE: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12942629/how-many-houses-does-joe-biden-have-delaware/