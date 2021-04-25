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Biden is doing NOTHING about the new world order | Tom Basile
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110 views • April 25, 2021
The United States needs to start paying attention to foreign adversaries like China and Russia because the Biden Administration doesn’t seem to be doing so militarily or technologically says Tom Basile – Via Newsmax TV’s ‘America Right Now’.
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