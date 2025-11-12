🚨BREAKING: Republican Rep Tim Burchett attempted a unanimous consent request to bring the Epstein files directly to the House floor, but blocked by Democrats

Why would democrats block the Epstein files? That’s weird… 🤔

🚨 #BREAKING — Republican Rep. Tim Burchett attempted a unanimous consent request to bring the Epstein files directly to the House floor—blocked by Democrats.

"They had it for 4 years, and obviously if there was something there about Trump, they would have released it. And now they're all, 'Let's get it out, let's get it out!' Well, I just made a motion to bring it straight to the floor, and they blocked it."

https://rumble.com/v71mdts-democrats-blocked-epstein-files-release.html