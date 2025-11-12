🚨BREAKING: Republican Rep Tim Burchett attempted a unanimous consent request to bring the Epstein files directly to the House floor, but blocked by Democrats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why would democrats block the Epstein files? That’s weird… 🤔
🚨 #BREAKING — Republican Rep. Tim Burchett attempted a unanimous consent request to bring the Epstein files directly to the House floor—blocked by Democrats.
"They had it for 4 years, and obviously if there was something there about Trump, they would have released it. And now they're all, 'Let's get it out, let's get it out!' Well, I just made a motion to bring it straight to the floor, and they blocked it."
https://rumble.com/v71mdts-democrats-blocked-epstein-files-release.html