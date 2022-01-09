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God Speaks Reading Part 8
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1 view • January 09, 2022
Chris Ott reads Meher Baba's principal book "God Speaks," Chapter 9, The 10 States of God. Recorded on December 20, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, SC. With commentary. 47 minutes. 720p.
Meher Baba’s Statements on Other Planets cued to part where Baba talks about one planet where people have such control over their intellect that they can send their thoughts without gross means. https://youtu.be/JuDE776ZtMo?t=1540
Meher Baba’s Statements on Other Planets cued to part where Baba talks about one planet where people have such control over their intellect that they can send their thoughts without gross means. https://youtu.be/JuDE776ZtMo?t=1540
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