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Door To Door FORCED Child Vaccinations!
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903 views • August 24, 2021
Door To Door FORCED Child Vaccinations! The Deadly De-Populating COVID "vaccination" is forced on children as you read this! While true nurses everywhere are protesting and losing their jobs, these forcing children are complicit with deadly COVID Communism and MUST be dealt with!
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