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Bayer + Monsanto A Match Made in Hell. Bill Gates Already Owns Half of the shares of Monsanto. They Want to Control The World food Supplie
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2 views • February 07, 2022
Bayer + Monsanto A Match Made in Hell.
Bill Gates Already Owns Half of the shares of Monsanto.
They Want to Control The World food Supplies.
So they can Offer the public Poisoned Food ONLY. Causes Major Health Issues and the end Result are sterilization n Slow Death.
#Depopulation
Bill Gates Already Owns Half of the shares of Monsanto.
They Want to Control The World food Supplies.
So they can Offer the public Poisoned Food ONLY. Causes Major Health Issues and the end Result are sterilization n Slow Death.
#Depopulation
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