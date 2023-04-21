THE VAX CAUSES CANCER! - Massive INCREASE In Cancer TIED To Vaccines! - What You Need To Know!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest evidence that the covid injections falsely called "vaccines" are causing cancer as we see an enormous increase in rates across the board.

New studies show that "genetic chaos" leads to tumors exploding among people of all ages. The injections are indeed messing with people's genetics. Cytoplasms contain over 40 million proteins as the study explains. This includes RNA. When you inject yourself with mRNA, the protein invades the cytoplasm and repurpose its RNA for other tasks instead of rejecting the cancer growing in their body. This causes the genetic chaos that leads to many different fast growing cancers that are really difficult to stop.

This is a true epidemic and it's effecting millions of people under 50 following the injections.

In this video, we break down this risk and provide solutions.





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