No evidence exist with Prof. Bart Kay
DC Learning to Live
Published 19 hours ago

In my recent interview with Prof Bart Kay we discussed the "link" between Cholesterol and heart disease.



Bart is a professor in cardiovascular and respiratory physiology, exercise physiology, nutrition, research methods, and statistics. Bart has published a number of peer reviewed research and review articles, as well as book chapters. External consultancies include the NZ All Blacks, the NRL, and both NZ and Australian Defense Forces....


Bart Kay main channel- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdaSpEg-TC0

Cerule stem-cell products- https://bkaynutrition.cerule.com/


Institute For Health Science Integrity- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDd1e2NGJnNSEWm5HSMwI9w


Telomeres - What YOU Need to Know.- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGioF1ADsA8





#meatheals #carnivorediet #carnivorecommunity #weightloss #heartdisease #meat #saturatedfat

