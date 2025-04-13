(5.) Super Soldier Talk - Jimmy Paine – Builders of the Georgia Guidestones





Original Recording Date: July 11, 2022





Super Soldier Agent Jimmy Paine, aka Dallas was in the secret space program from 1959 to 1996. During this time, he was a shuttle craft pilot for the Tall White warriors at Area 51 and participated in time travel missions with the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. He also recalls working for the Weyland Corporation where he encountered a xenomorph at LV426 which the movie aliens were based off. He was stationed on Mars, Titan, the Moon.





On Mars, he has seen the broken statue of a giant face of a humanoid on a mission in 1974 along with Duncan O’finoian. He remembers seeing Tommy Knockers in a cave on Mars which are muscular type of Tall Greys.





On the moon of Titan, he was stationed at a massive underground base. He was tasked with fighting a monster they called IT. IT was looked like the junior Montauk monster, a type of Bigfoot monster that was would gain strength by attacking it.





He was also on a secret mission from Vanguard Air Force, the Lunar Apollo 20 mission with William Rutledge where they discovered an oriental looking humanoid named EB Mona Lisa. Jimmy claims the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube is real.





Today we will be exploring the group behind the Georgia guide stones in an attempt to answer viewers questions. Jimmy Paine is very interested in this topic as he was one of participants in the guide stones dedication ceremony in March 1980.





Forward a message to Jimmy: [email protected]





Be sure to subscribe to Super Soldier Talk on Rumble at:

https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk





If you like to learn more about super soldiers and milabs please visit:

http://www.supersoldiertalk.com

Visit us on Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk

Support us by purchasing a book or meditation device at:

http://www.neologicaltech.com

Consider purchasing a Super Soldier Talk Herosquad T-Shirt:

https://teespring.com/stores/super-soldier-talk

YouTube has demonetized us please support us with your tax-deductible donations:

http://www.healingsoulsurvivors.org





Super Soldier Talk, James Rink, and Neological Tech does not necessarily vouch for the validity of any of the views expressed in this video and shall be held harmless by all third parties. Information provided here is offered to treat for entertainment purposes only. Discernment is always required.





(*** Note from this channel operator Richard Bruce***) This is a mirror upload from the Super Soldier Talk channel hosted by James Rink on Rumble. In March of 2025 the originals of these Jimmy Paine movies were removed from YouTube for reasons unknown. Jimmy Paine emailed me (Richard Bruce) with links to his movies on Rumble, indicating that he wanted me to upload them to YouTube. You can see the originals in full resolution at the Super Soldier Talk channel on Rumble.