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JACOB'S TROUBLE
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81 views • August 30, 2021
Jeremiah 30:7
Alas! for that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of JACOB'S TROUBLE, but he shall be saved out of it. We are living in the last and evil days. Brothers and sisters that is in the true doctrine of Christ we must prepare and pray one for the other. Pray for the true seed of Jacob during this time.
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
Alas! for that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of JACOB'S TROUBLE, but he shall be saved out of it. We are living in the last and evil days. Brothers and sisters that is in the true doctrine of Christ we must prepare and pray one for the other. Pray for the true seed of Jacob during this time.
Free HD Stock Footage & 4K Videos!
https://www.videezy.com/
Other channels of videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
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