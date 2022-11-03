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A Dream from my lovely Jesus answering my personal prayers on whether I could have Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
Hosea 12:10 I have also spoken by the prophets, and I have multiplied visions, and used similitudes, by the ministry of the prophets.
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