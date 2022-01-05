© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stimulant Drugs Crush Children - Dr. Breggin's Simple Truth 7
Follow
4
Share
Report
1505 views • January 05, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Mar 4, 2015. This video had 34,060 views and 987 likes.
This is the first in a series of three videos about children and psychiatry drugs. Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin MD describes how stimulants really work—by impairing your child’s brain, reducing or even crushing spontaneity, and enforcing obsessive-compulsive compliance with authority. This is straight-talk science. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including huis two most recent books, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families and Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotion.
This is the first in a series of three videos about children and psychiatry drugs. Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin MD describes how stimulants really work—by impairing your child’s brain, reducing or even crushing spontaneity, and enforcing obsessive-compulsive compliance with authority. This is straight-talk science. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including huis two most recent books, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families and Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotion.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.