Kennedy Assassination - Confession of the CIA-Hitman

James E. Files confesses to having been a gunman in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He also names his accomplices. As a reminder: US President Kennedy was assasinated in 1963. Lee Harvey Oswald was subsequently presented as the perpetrator. Since then, there have been numerous inconsistencies in this official version. Who is James E. Files? Does his testimony lead the way to solving the riddle of the Kennedy assassination? See his confession...