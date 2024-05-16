Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
👀 "Michael Cohen is an FBI Undercover asset and this is a set up"
channel image
GalacticStorm
2251 Subscribers
Shop now
156 views
Published Yesterday

Crowdsource The Truth | Michael Cohen is an FBI undercover asset and this is a set up who has been working with Felix Sater and @lawfare to set up Donald Trump since the 2016 election and before as I explained to Andrew Giuliani in this short video outside the #TrumpTrial yesterday.


source:

Crowdsource The Truth

https://x.com/JG_CSTT/status/1790724958722625956

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket