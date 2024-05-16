Crowdsource The Truth | Michael Cohen is an FBI undercover asset and this is a set up who has been working with Felix Sater and @lawfare to set up Donald Trump since the 2016 election and before as I explained to Andrew Giuliani in this short video outside the #TrumpTrial yesterday.
source:
Crowdsource The Truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.