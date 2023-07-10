Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Theory of Evolution - Faith Based Hallucinations of "Science"
channel image
America at War
43 Subscribers
39 views
Published Monday

It's pretty easy to see that "Science" requires more Faith than does a belief in a Creator!

You won't get a delusional Science Worshiper to agree in most cases.... But the Evidence speaks for itself!

The Bible has NEVER been proven untrue....
But "Science" is shown purely absurd over and over again!

But the Evidence speaks for itself!

Keywords
sciencebibleevolutionnasapropagandafaithgovernment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket