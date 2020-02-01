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C4I: Coronavirus + 5G bio-weapons' effects = a Genocide a-comin'? 22 min in Hi Def.
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182 views • February 01, 2020
Bottom Line: Why blame 5G for deaths, when you can cover it to spread and selectively control your patented Coronavirus flu illnesses, too...! Coronavirus is a bio-weapon, developed in Wuhan province labs, where 5G was first rolled out thruout Wuhan in October. Coincidences I am sure. Also watch this new video: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgxwGDDjqzpHGZpcKWpRXKkrvqLzn?projector=1
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