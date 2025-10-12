🌶️ Driven Out Blues 🎶





Woke up this mornin', sun beatin' on the shack,

Rooster crowin' trouble, ain't no turnin' back.

Got that Crooked River chill runnin' deep inside,

And the only thing that warms me is the whiskey I can't hide.





(Verse 1)

Landlord knockin', poundin' like the devil's drum,

Says my rent is overdue, my time has surely come.

Well, I told him 'bout the heartache, the woman done me wrong,

He just pointed to the highway, said, "That's where you belong."





(Harmonica break - a mournful, slow blues riff with heavy vibrato)





(Verse 2)

Used to have a sweet thing, hair like raven's wing,

Laughed like a bluebird, made my sad heart sing.

But she packed her bags one Tuesday, left without a trace,

Just a dusty photograph and an empty, lonely space.





(Verse 3)

Tried to drown my sorrows down at the Rusty Nail,

Bought a shot of bourbon, told the bartender my tale.

He just wiped the counter, said, "Son, I've heard it all before,

Another broken heart walkin' out that swinging door."





(Harmonica break - faster tempo, more aggressive bends and trills, reflecting rising frustration)





(Verse 4)

Now the wind howls lonely through the juniper trees,

Carrying all my worries on the desert breeze.

Got no destination, nowhere left to roam,

Just this achin' in my spirit and this harmonica my home.





(Verse 5)

Maybe down in Bend town, I can find some kind of peace,

Maybe find a woman who'll let my troubles cease.

But this blues it clings to me, like dust upon my shoes,

Guess a rambling man like me ain't never gonna lose these blues.





(Harmonica outro - fades out slowly with a final, long, drawn-out note that bends and cracks)