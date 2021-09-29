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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: "¿Cómo pueden seguir creyendo esto?"
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63 views • September 29, 2021
Subtitulado al español por FLC @ Frotando la Costumbre.
Mensaje para el gobierno británico de Boris Johnson y la BBC de Bill Gates. La cara de Sucharit Bhakdi no miente. Su, a veces, "ingenua" retórica, solo es equiparable a su integridad y humanidad: antónimo perfecto al esperpento de Boris Johnson mintiéndole sin reparos a su país, rindiéndole pleitesía a sus dueños y comandando la experimentación genética, el daño y la muerte de millones de británicos, incluyendo los niños.
Mensaje para el gobierno británico de Boris Johnson y la BBC de Bill Gates. La cara de Sucharit Bhakdi no miente. Su, a veces, "ingenua" retórica, solo es equiparable a su integridad y humanidad: antónimo perfecto al esperpento de Boris Johnson mintiéndole sin reparos a su país, rindiéndole pleitesía a sus dueños y comandando la experimentación genética, el daño y la muerte de millones de británicos, incluyendo los niños.
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